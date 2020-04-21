This afternoon Gov. Jim Justice announced the closure of schools for the remainder of the school year.
"Today I'm going to order that we're not going to be able to go back to school in the buildings that exist there now," said Justice.
"I have promised you over and over and over that I would not put you in a position that would be harmful. The last thing on the planet I would do is put our kids in harm's way."
Gov. Justice then urged school districts to find a way to make some sort of modified graduation ceremony this summer.
Justice then addressed students stating, "Please continue to try to keep up with your studies. Run through the finish line."
