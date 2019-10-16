KEYSER — Once again, the Indie Theater on Main Street hosted the Family Crisis Center’s Day of Remembrance Ceremony for victims and survivors of domestic violence. This year’s ceremony took place on Oct. 5.
In front of a purple screen (the color associated with domestic violence awareness) provided by the Indie, the ceremony began with a quick welcome from Advocate Melonie Shears-Rice who gave a brief history of domestic violence awareness month and an opening prayer by Mineral County Magistrate Charles Gulbronson.
Gulbronson blew the shofar horn as a call to action against domestic violence and recited the protective psalm, Psalm 91.
After a poetry reading by Hampshire County Advocate Mary Long, this year’s guest speaker, Apryl Dawson, told her emotional testimony of growing up with domestic violence and how the cycle of abuse has affected her life. She talked about one of the most frequently asked questions DV victims hear, “Why don’t you just leave?” Her response was that she was “Just scared, scared to leave and scared to stay….just scared.”
Apryl still works daily on overcoming all that she has went through and now works at the Recovery Home in Romney, hoping her story can help make a difference to others and show them that they can succeed and break the cycle of violence and that their past does not define them, it’s only part of their story.
She left the audience with 2 key points — that she always kept her faith that things could get better and that people can change.
After Apryl’s story, advocates Cathleen Durr and Melonie Shears-Rice lit candles and asked for a moment of silence for all past, present and future domestic violence victims.
The closing prayer was given by Pastor Gordon Brubaker, who told the audience that is not OK to pretend you don’t know what’s going on in neighbors’ and friends’ homes when violence and abuse is present.
The ceremony concluded with Shears-Rice listing state domestic violence statistics. As alarming as the statistics might seem, advocates say the majority of victims do not report.
The Family Crisis Center Inc. is a dual domestic violence/sexual assault center that serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking and human trafficking. The service area includes Mineral, Hampshire, Grant, Hardy and Pendleton counties.
If you or someone you know needs assistance, please call 1-800-698-1240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.