“Do not worry. You have always written before and you will write now. All you have to do is write one true sentence.”
So wrote Hemingway in “A Moveable Feast.” As I sit here and wonder what and how I will write this month, these words are posted in front of me. Each day, just write one true sentence and go from there.
Being alone now for 2 months (how time flies), I have been wondering about our sentences and words, about how we communicate from self-isolation. And I have been wondering about the use of technology in our lives – what we use to communicate.
Even before this self-isolation/quarantine, that many if not most of us are experiencing, I have been alternately frustrated, sad, curious and confused. Do you remember – are you old enough – when we found letters and birthday cards in our mailboxes?
What fun it was to read words written by a friend or relative from some (different?) far-off place.
Recently having had the experience of Zooming with my mother and my 8 siblings and several of the next 2 generations (4 generations at once with 12-14 little windows active), I am glad that the technology exists so that shut-in people can reach out and share their lives with others.
Since we live scattered from Seattle to New York City and Montana to North Carolina, we seldom are all together in one place and this was as close as it has gotten in between our scattered reunions.
At the same time, in these difficult days, I am reminded of how many emails I have sent out to family and groups and have not had any (or many) replies. And I am apologizing in my mind to those that I have not replied to and will do so as soon as I finish this op-ed. (I promise.)
It is especially difficult with groups that are not able to meet just now and need to brainstorm and get ready for when the restrictions are lifted and we can get going again.
Talking with one sister (read whining/complaining) about the lack of replies to emails, birthday cards, etc.; and emailing with a friend about how quickly one needs to respond to emails, I wonder about the etiquette of it all.
Wouldn’t it be considered polite to let someone know that you got that special card? Does polite matter anymore?
What can we do?
I am trying, as always, to stay off my technology and not keep reaching for my smartphone/computer to see if I have any emails.
I have an article from Woman’s Day Magazine (September 2018) written by a teacher who got 15 of her students (and herself) to lock up their phones for 2 weeks and see what happens. Turns out they went for walks, played boardgames with siblings, daydreamed and experienced life “instead of swiping and tapping through it.”
And why does any of this matter? Because when we come out at the other end of whatever this is that we are in now, we want to have some semblance of the world that we left out there, still spinning, turning green with spring, raining, sun casting shadows, moon waxing and waning.
Because we care about our friends and what they are doing and how they are faring. Because joy and laughter still echo somewhere.
I want to use this time to create, to write that one true sentence and see where it takes me. I hope that each person is finding a way to create something, reaching back into one’s self and finding some forgotten pleasure, some little thing that one used to enjoy doing and lost in the bustle of everyday life.
Today is not everyday and tomorrow will be even more different than we would have thought. We don’t even begin to know the domino effect that this virus will have on our world – our communities, our economy, our dreams – who we will be when this is all said and done.
So, breathe deeply, enjoy the spring weather, throw open your windows. And write one true sentence to someone that you care about.
