ROMNEY — A largely ceremonial meeting of the Hampshire County Commission was held last Thursday, as required at the beginning of each year.
Bob Hott was re-elected commission president for the 3rd year in a row. No changes were made in the commissioners’ committee assignments.
The commissioners agreed to a schedule of meetings for the rest of the year. With 3 exceptions, commission meetings will be held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month, at 9 a.m. on the 2nd floor of the courthouse.
In April, the state auditor’s office requires the commission to meet on the 3rd Tuesday to set the levy, and commission meetings in April have therefore been scheduled for April 7 and 21, the 1st and 3rd Tuesday.
The commissioners meet only once, on the 3rd Tuesday, in November and December — on Nov. 17 and Dec. 15 this year.
County Clerk Eric Strite will post a list of meeting dates for the coming year on the bulletin board near the front door of the courthouse.
The next commission meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, Jan. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.