On Monday April 6, the DHHR confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 345 cases in West Virginia. The total number of laboratory results reported to the DHHR was 9,940 for a cumulative percent positive result of 3.47%.
3 resident deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
There are 0 confirmed cases from Hampshire County.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (54), Cabell (7), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (16), Jefferson (22), Kanawha (56), Lewis (1), Logan (6), Marion (17), Marshall (5), Mason (4), Mercer (4), Mineral (2), Monongalia (53), Morgan (3), Ohio (15), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (8), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (1), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (11).
