CHARLESTON — The Spotted Lanternfly is now in West Virginia, the Department of Agriculture said last week.
WVDA said a small number of the invasive insect were detected in the Bunker Hill area of Berkeley County on Oct. 30. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the findings.
“We have been surveying for this invasive pest for the past 2 years,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said. “We knew it was only a matter of time until the Spotted Lanternfly made it to our state.”
He said West Virginia’s next step is to ask for assistance from federal and state partners to put together an action plan to combat the pest.”
The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive plant-hopper that is native to China and likely arrived in North America hidden on goods imported from Asia. Juvenile spotted lanternflies, known as nymphs, and adults prefer to feed on the invasive tree known as Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima), but also feed on a wide range of crops and plants, including, grapes, apples, hops, walnuts and hardwood trees.
“Our main concern is protecting the orchards and wineries in the Eastern Panhandle,” Leonhardt said. “Without proper management, the Spotted Lanternfly could have a devastating impact on these industries. We must act swiftly if we are to diminish their impact.”
Treatments will be conducted for the Spotted Lanternfly in the spring of 2020 in cooperation with the USDA if needed. The WVDA is encouraging landowners to inspect their property for eggs masses, especially on properties that contain numerous Trees of Heaven.
For more information or to report potential Spotted Lanternfly sightings, contact bugbusters@wvda.us or 304-788-1066.
