I fired Frontier today
I fired Frontier Communications today and felt glad. After struggling with them for over a year, I said enough is enough.
To me, they are the most incompetent, dishonest and asinine company I have ever delt with, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. They are what they are.
The local techs in the field are top notch and would do anything to help their customers. But, their hands are tied and they are told to keep their eyes on their phones and do only the work that is assigned. They can never catch up or meet their customers expectations.
I wanted to remind all readers that all major cell phone providers offer in-home internet services. There are other options for home internet service besides Frontier.
Ray Lolli, Fort Ashby
Kitty gets it
I just wanted to tell you how much I enjoy the column by Kitty Savage in the Review each week. Always interesting, sometimes thought provoking and so nice to hear a refreshing and positive view. I don’t know Kitty but feel like I have some insight on how hard it must be to raise kids in these times and to hear the interesting perspectives from her children. Thanks again for sharing her column.
David Martin, Romney
What has become of us
What has become of America, that a man so unfit, so small-minded, so mean-spirited could be elected? A man whose ethnic and racial bigotry has set the stage for his presidential run when he called Mexicans rapists and made rapist birther attacks on Barack. Whose vulgarity and misogyny were laid bare in the Accent Hollywood tape when he bragged about forcibly grabbing women by their genitals. Whose performance at presidential debates showed him not only flagrantly ill-informed, but manifestly unwilling to get informed. (Donnie, George Washington and his Revolutionary troops didn’t have an air force.) (Even ftrst graders know that.)
So, how much harm can this excruciationg man do to unravel the promise(s) we valid Americans have striven to create and sustain (for the rest of the world) as #45?
Less than three years after the 2016 election, Donnie has damaged American democracy far more than most of us would innocently imagine. He has refused to protect our system of free elections from foreign interference (to this day according to Mueller), he has relentlessly attacked the administration of justice, in particular the investigation into a possible conspiracy with Russia regarding the 2020 presidential election, putting himself above the rule of law, and her has failed to separate his personal business from “our” Constitution’s requirements, and he continues to violate the constitution rights of the people in separating children from parents at the southwest border without due process of law – and to cover up those misdeeds, he has systemmatically lied to and assailed the press. These are great and perilous times that the framers of “our” Constitution would counteract and thwart. They provided a powerful remedy. Impeachment.
What carries Donnie’s mythtery to the present? He’ll likely trade a 2nd term with a prison term What about an aggravated assault on “our” democracy, or is he a mirror-hungry “do it for show” executive pooorly motivated from truth, or how about a narcisist whose private feelings of inadequacy must be quenched by the constant adulation for his blinding followers, hence the nonstop (at our expense) rallies (angry mindless mobs) filled with chants of hatred, threats of violence, and constant references to Donnie’s serial world.
How do we foil the Russians, et al ? Inaugurate a countrywide voter regisration with only eletronic facial ID (as valid as DNA) followed by hand-counted paper ballots.
Bill Arnold, Romney
Stop the Democrats
I am growing concerned over the direction of the Democratic Party. It appears that four new representatives are running the socialist direction for the rest of the party. These four women seem to have no idea of financial accountability at all.
They have proposed the Green New Deal, Medicare for all (including illegal immigrants), forgiveness of student loan debts, much higher wages, government guaranteed income for all (even those who don’t want to work), paying families of former slaves a hefty financial reparation, doing away with borders and ICE (allowing anyone to come here illegally), and much more. Millions have already poured across our borders, including terrorists.
Socialistic California cities now have millions of homeless excreting and urinating on their streets daily, creating a vast health hazard. One can hardly walk down a sidewalk without stepping in their mess or seeing a hypodermic needle. Rats are everywhere. I’ve seen it.
The Democratic socialists have no way of gaining the trillions of needed dollars for their proposed programs without raising taxes on all “working” Americans.
Trying to get it from businesses will only drive them out of the country. Once we cannot sustain such debt, the government “must” take over completely. This is Socialism. Under Obama the national debt doubled.
Under socialism it will more than triple. Socialism only works when all freedoms and rights are eventually surrendered to the government. You can’t vote them out at that point.
Americans have historically prided themselves on being hardworking and self-sustaining. Socialism robs us of that.
Rev. David Brown, Capon Bridge o
