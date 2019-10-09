1 MADISON — The first family treatment courts in West Virginia will be unveiled in early October.
The state Supreme Court says in a news release that members of the high court will attend the opening Oct. 7 at the Boone County Courthouse in Madison.
The Legislature approved the new courts in March. They are designed to protect children while helping parents overcome substance abuse disorders before they permanently lose custody.
Chief Justice Beth Walker says the services provided by the courts are aimed at keeping more families together.
The statement says the first family treatment courts will be in Boone, Randolph and Ohio counties.
Governor under scrutiny for state aircraft use
2CHARLESTON — An analysis of flight records shows West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has used state aircraft less than the state’s previous two governors.
News sources received the records from the state’s aviation division last week through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The analysis found flights between Charleston and where the governor’s lives in Greenbrier County.
Democratic Del. Isaac Sponaugle has filed a legal complaint asking that Justice be ordered to follow the state constitution which says the governor must reside in the capital.
Former Wood County GOP chairman Rob Cornelius has filed complaints alleging Justice used state aircraft for political purposes.
Jordan Damron, a spokesperson for the governor, says Justice has saved taxpayers money by refusing a salary, benefits and other perks that governors before him enjoyed.
Three facing drug charges after
driving wrong
way down street
3SUMMERSVILLE — Drug charges have been filed against three people who authorities say were driving the wrong way down a street and smelled of marijuana.
The Morgantown Police Department says 21-year-old Javon Williams, 22-year-old David Robinson and 18-year-old Dalonta Kendall were arrested early Thursday.
Police say an officer stopped their car as it drove in the wrong direction down Moreland Street and smelled a strong marijuana odor.
As authorities searched the vehicle, one of the men tried to flee on foot but was quickly arrested in a nearby parking lot.
Officers found more than an ounce of cocaine and 27 opioid pills nearby as well as about 100 grams of marijuana in the car.
