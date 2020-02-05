This year’s strain of the flu is hitting the U.S. hard, but Hampshire County schools aren’t being strained unduly so far.
Attendance “depends on the school,” head nurse Rhonda Dante said Tuesday morning. “At the high school our attendance is right around normal. The elementary schools are seeing more of a hit with attendance.”
Just as important, she said, whatever is going around isn’t hitting the staff hard either.
“We’ll persevere as long as we have staff and staff has been OK,” Dante said.
Neighboring Hardy County had 80 absences at Moorefield High School one day last week. MHS has about 400 students.
Hardy County had custodians in over the weekend scrubbing down the county’s schools.
Dante said scrubbing common surfaces is important and so is washing hands.
In the meantime, Dante and the school nurses are working to make sure parents know what symptoms to look for and when to keep kids home.
Romney Elementary sent a flyer home with students this week. A couple more are posted on the school website.
Dante said it’s not just flu that’s hitting right now. A stomach virus is making the rounds and strep throat is showing up, which may be an after-effect from being run down by the flu.
“The warm weather isn’t helping either,” Dante said.
Romney recorded a record high on Monday, hitting 75 degrees. The old record was 65, set in 1989.
