The Internet safety expert who briefed school staff on the dark side of online life in August will be telling the same story to students and parents here next week.
Jesse Weinberger of OverNightGeek University will hold a session open to the community at 6 p.m. next Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Hampshire High School auditorium.
Earlier in the day she will be speaking to middle school students.
“We are certainly a society, especially our students, that are using electronic devices and social media,” Superintendent Jeff Pancione said. “Her information will make parents aware of the dangers, predators, the platforms students are using and their potential dangers.”
Pancione heard Weinberger speak at a superintendents conference last year and brought her to Hampshire County in August to be the keynote speaker for staff as they came back to work for the 2019-20 school year.
Among Weinberger’s points:
• Do you realize your children ages 6 to 10 have already been exposed to child porn?
• Who’s your child really talking to on his Xbox headset?
• Is your child using TikTok or Snapchat?
“I think we need to drill down and tell students and parents it’s happening daily in the lives of our children,” Pancione said. “Parents need to be aware of the risk.”
