I have to admit that as a news and political junkie I was glued to the TV coverage of the impeachment as much as my body and mind would allow for those few weeks.
Presidential impeachment trials don’t come along that frequently, so if you really want to see one you should have taken advantage of this opportunity. There may not be another one in our life times.
Some people like my wife undoubtedly consider this as a blessing and conversely perhaps may even think that it was not a blessing that we had one so recently.
But I found the exercise refreshing, that provisions written some 230 years ago into our constitution would be revisited.
The most absurd thing was that this was a “trial,” but there were no witnesses and the House managers could not have any evidence or documents introduced. Presumably the persons who would benefit from the witnesses and evidence were the senators who sat as jurors, but they did not want any of these except for a minority.
As one who spent years covering criminal trials in the Middle Atlantic states for detective magazines, the idea that a trial would exclude evidence and witnesses turns the idea of justice on its head.
An acquittal or a conviction without either of these in a trial is a mockery of the very idea of a trial. Republicans who blocked the introduction of these were part of a terrible miscarriage of justice when they easily could have gotten the truth.
But perhaps the truth was too painful for to hear.
Or maybe the rule of law in a democracy is too much of a burden for people with power who would prefer to be ruled by a tyrant than to rule themselves as free people.
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton was the most tempting witness, but Mitch McConnel and his Republican colleagues would not even allow him to testify. Apparently he was the witness who knows too much. He didn’t get his points into the impeachment trial, but they will be littered all over the landscape and news media in the months and years ahead.
The Senate’s refusal to allow the testimony will make it even more sought-after and perhaps more memorable.
The reverberations of this miscarriage will resonate for years, decades, maybe even centuries.
Another potential witness, Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani’s in the Ukraine before Parnas was indicted, dropped some more tantalizing tidbits into the mix when his attorney wrote Mitch McConnell promising to tie in even more of our current political actors into the Ukrainian conspiracy stew. These names include Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Senator Lindsay Graham, Rep. Devin Nunes and a host of others actively involved in the Trump-hatched conspiracy. The potential revelations about their involvement could sink the whole government, which is why the testimony and documents are so threatening.
The founders get credit for their prescience but perhaps they could have never appreciated the vast scope of the lawbreaking and wrongdoing that the House impeachment managers threatened to expose.
Had the testimony been allowed to go forward, Nancy Pelosi would possibly be the last person standing to be president because she would be the only unblemished official left in the line of succession.
But even on a lower level, lead White House counsel Pat Cipollone was identified by Bolton revelations in the New York Times as taking part in White House meetings including the president, Giuliani and Bolton. For the lead lawyer to be a potential witness stretches the legal tenets because the case is too complex for Cipillone to be both an advocate and witness simultaneously.
Alas, it’s even worse: Cipollone wrote the Oct. 8 letter to House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff stating that the White House would refuse to provide both witnesses and testimony to the House investigation — a total stonewalling — thus giving birth the Second Article of Impeachment, obstruction of Congress. For Cipollone to defend the President from impeachment and conviction is one thing. But to create and implement the very article of impeachment itself makes him more than a simple witness; he’s also a major player and implementer.
Mr. Cipollone’s involvement will attract prolonged and deep scrutiny because of the serious conflicts between his roles. One MSNBC commentator even opined that he could lose his law license for this behavior, or maybe worse.
On another level, the U.S. Senate will also face its days of reckoning. First there will be serious consequences at the polls for this public display by senators of their spinelessness and fawning for the president. Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also mentioned that Mitch McConnell’s manipulation of money provided to Republican senators by Citizens United is a firm demonstration that the swamp controlled the impeachment trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.