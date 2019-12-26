There has been much division, conversations and accusations regarding the new stadium project at Hampshire High School, much of it centered on my stance on the project and my admonition that no public funds be directed toward it. Therefore, I wanted to take a few minutes and explain.
For those asking why I am putting my opinion out there when the vote has already been taken and the Board of Education has given their approval, please understand that this is not “sour grapes.” I have answered many questions about my position and when asked to explain it here, I welcomed the opportunity.
I am not a person who shies away from topics or opinions that are not popular. I took a pledge to make the best decisions for our school system to the best of my ability, and I think my vote in this case, supported that commitment. I still believe it is the fiscally intelligent position.
The Bank of Romney has always been a committed and outstanding partner for our school system. I applaud and thank them for their generosity in this project. In fact, looking at the principal of the loan plus interest, they are contributing 52 percent of the total over 15 years.
The project has been bid for a total cost of $1.3 million; it was the intent that this be an all-inclusive firm bid (more on that later). The remaining 48 percent of the cost is being raised by monthly contribution commitments by various individuals and businesses (this is the ACH system you’ve been hearing about).
Now, my concerns…
First, as soon as the committee has met the bank and BOE’s requirement of 1,000 ($5) units, the contract with the turf company will be signed and construction will begin. These 1,000 units will amount to $60,000 a year annually. So, what happens if we get to year 8 and funding through the fundraising and ACH units don’t meet the loan amount?
The bank says that they are content to extend the loan and there will be no penalty, but there is no formal agreement in place that I am privy to. What happens if there is a new administration at the bank and they are not as accepting of waiting?
Will there be an expectation of the BOE covering the shortfall? We will assume not and that the $1.3 million is not a concern and we will move on.
The contract with the turf company was written for a firm price but has several “holes” that raise concerns that additional costs could be incurred in excess of the $1.3 million sum – things like movement of utilities, unexpected drainage issues, damage to surrounding facilities, and increases in the cost of raw materials.
I know that the committee has faith in the vendor and feel that this will not happen, but in business, we try to tighten up contracts as much as possible to ensure that there are no surprises. It is the smart and prudent thing to do.
Again, the bank says that within a $100,000 or so overage they would accept that cost, but nothing is in writing or indicates that the county holds no responsibility for any overages.
Then, there is the biggest concern that I have – the long-term maintenance of the stadium and track. The committee notes a cost of $3,500 every 4-5 years for restriping of the track, $80,000 every 5-7 years for a structural repainting of the track, $150,000 every 14-15 years to resurface the track, and $450,000 to resurface the football field every 12-15 years.
I have had folks make the comment that “surely they thought about the maintenance,” but I must note that I have not had the same assurance. When these questions were raised, they met with resistance as if we were trying to shoot holes in the project.
But these concerns are very real.
Some say that we wouldn’t have to complete the maintenance as recommended and it would be OK to run on a track without striping or on a field a few years longer. I just can’t imagine making this kind of investment and then not maintaining it.
Are we good with that? But if this money isn’t available, will the expectation be that it comes from county BOE funds?
I would have felt more comfortable if we had a large portion of the funding raised before proceeding, but even then, I would feel like I was hanging an albatross on this county into perpetuity by voting for the project. I see adjacent counties who can’t pay the maintenance bills and can’t afford to remove the turf and go back to grass.
What is the expectation if we get to year 15, even if we have the stadium paid for and we can’t raise enough to maintain it? How can anyone say that there absolutely will not be a request for those repairs to be funded or partially funded from the county school budget?
I understand that everyone was saying “have faith,” “take a chance,” but that is a gamble that I can’t and won’t take willingly with our county funds. There are too many other necessities.
Our schools are crumbling. We need more teachers, aides and mental health professionals. We need new textbooks and educational resources. The list is endless.
We are constantly making decisions about what we are going to cut out of the budget to pay for the latest “must-do” project or need. (A prime example is the kitchen at Capon Bridge. We had to go to the State School Building Authority because there just is nota spare $145,000 available in our county budget.)
This project can’t be separated and completed without ultimately impacting our county in other ways. It will be a county facility with all the responsibilities that entails.
Now, the vote is in and we are moving forward, and I will support the decision of our board, but I have asked for more discussion around the funding and the long-term plan for maintenance.
This isn’t me throwing darts; I am living up to my pledge to our school system and students.
Go Trojans!
Debbie Champ is president of the Hampshire County Board of Education. She lives in Purgitsville.
