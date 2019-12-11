Sometimes a busy editor has to drop back and punt. Here’s my take on Christmas music from a couple years ago. I still stand behind it.
Not only has the Christmas shopping season expanded well beyond its traditional Black Friday kickoff, but so has the Christmas music season.
Once upon a time (say way back in the 1990s), some stations would play Christmas carols all day Christmas and maybe Christmas Eve. With the advent of Internet and satellite radio, devoting an entire channel to holiday music became too easy for too long.
And why stop at one? Sirius XM has 6 going right now, 1 each for pop, soul, country, jazz, classical and kids.
The problem (and you knew there had to be one, didn’t you)? Most of it is dreck.
Face it. A lot of what passes for Christmas music either goes jazz or features some choral reincarnation of the New Christy Minstrels or Up With People that we wouldn’t listen to for 2 seconds any other season of the year.
Not to mention that a lot of songs fail the Jim King Christmas litmus test. In a nutshell, secular songs need to be about Santa and what happens on Christmas, like mommy kissing somebody or grandma meeting an unfortunate demise. Religious carols need to focus on the Christmas story and not make up characters like little drummer boys.
I know, I know. One man’s trash.
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” begins an Andy Williams tune that fails the test.
There’s a whole mess of ‘em from the 1960s and ’70s that tried so hard to be hip and endearing and celebrate the season without actually ever delving into what the season is. They drivel on about cold weather and warm people as they try to find meaning and inspiration – and miss.
The tunes are generally overloaded with violins and underwhelming in memorability.
Also on the list (but not the only ones): “Happy Holidays,” “Silver Bells” and “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).” You surely understand that any song that has to resort to parentheses to explain itself is starting from a decided disadvantage.
Let’s toss in “Male Kalikimaka (Hawaiian Christmas Song)” and “Sleigh Ride” … and “Jingle Bells” too when it comes down to it.
But I don’t mean to be a Grinch about Christmas music. I was going to give you a Top 10 or baker’s dozen of great songs, but I can’t cut it down beyond 16 or 17, although some of them have some very specific conditions set on them.
Let’s start with a couple of relatively contemporary (OK, the last 50 years) songs with a spiritual kick to them – “Mary, Did You Know?” and the 1970s duet from Bing Crosby and David Bowie, “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy,” the latter half which would never ever make the list otherwise. With Bowie, it just works.
The same goes for one of the 8 secular tunes on my list – Trace Adkins’ version of “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.” I love this version, but I still have hated the song for 50 years.
The other secular tunes are, in no particular order:
• Eartha Kitt’s original version of “Santa Baby;”
• “I’ll be Home for Christmas” sung by anyone;
• “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” primarily the original by Judy Garland in “Meet Me in St. Louis,” but also any other version that uses “until then we’ll have to muddle through somehow” rather than “so hang your shining star upon the highest bow;”
• “The 12 days of Christmas,” but only if it’s by an a capella group like Pentatonix or Straight No Chaser – or the uproarious version by the hilarious Christine Pedi, who does each day as a different diva (think Streisand or Julie Andrews; find it on YouTube);
• “We Need a Little Christmas” from the musical “Mame.”
• Bruce Springsteen’s rockin’ version of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town;”
• And, even though it never mentions the word “Christmas,” “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch.”
The sacred list has no strings attached to any of the songs, especially when they’re performed straight-forward and with minimal strings. I know you’ll have a carol or 2 that you can’t believe I left off, but my top 5 and a bonus are, building from 6th to 1st are:
• “What Child is this?;”
• “Angels We Have Heard on High;”
• “Silent Night;”
• “O Come All Ye faithful;”
• “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel;”
• “O Holy Night.”
