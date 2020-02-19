CUMBERLAND — The new corporate leadership of Western Maryland Health Systems has pledged a $90 million investment in services and facilities here.
UPMC, which integrated Western Maryland into its system earlier this month, made the announcement Thursday afternoon to a gathering of health executives, staff, elected officials and local community leaders.
The initial 5-year, $90 million dollar investment by UPMC, along with investments that the WMHS Foundation has made and continues to make, will help ensure that UPMC Western Maryland will continue to provide state-of-the-art, quality health care for residents as well as maintaining its position as one of the largest employers in the region for years to come.
UPMC Western Maryland President Barry Ronan called the integration historic.
“Back in 2016, the Western Maryland Health System Board of Directors requested proposals to affiliate with a larger health system that would help preserve health care in the western Maryland region for years to come,” he said. “As we explored all our options and did our research, it became clear that UPMC was the perfect fit for us.”
UPMC Chief Operating Officer Leslie Davis expressed expectations about what UPMC could bring to Western Maryland.
“UPMC is known for reinvention and innovation so that we can best serve our patients and health plan members, communities, and employees,” Davis said. “Our shared passion for excellence will drive the UPMC Experience for all. Western Maryland is an organization and community that embodies the values of UPMC.”0
UPMC Western Maryland Senior Vice President Nancy Adams said the integration will expand clinical specialties through access to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and its behavioral health programs, as examples.
This month’s integration completed a process that began with initial conversations in 2015. In 2018, WMHS and UPMC joined in a clinical affiliation to work cooperatively to enhance health care services and to strengthen the delivery of quality care, transform care delivery and reduce the total cost of providing care in the community.
In March 2019, the boards of directors of both WMHS and UPMC signed a non-binding letter of intent to negotiate an affiliation agreement.
Following a 9-month regulatory review and due diligence process by WMHS and UPMC, the boards co-signed a binding integration and affiliation agreement on Jan. 15, setting Feb. 1 as the target date for finalizing the affiliation.
A $20 billion healthcare provider and insurer, Pittsburgh-based UPMC is the largest nongovernmental employer in Pennsylvania, with 89,000 employees in 40 hospitals and 700 doctors’ offices and outpatient sites, and a nearly 3.6 million-member Insurance Services Division, the largest medical insurer in western Pennsylvania.
