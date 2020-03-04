Hampshire County’s total assessed valuation as of June 30 of …

2019: $1,365,106,394

2018: $1,348,106,309

2017: $1,318,135,293

2016: $1,309,295,516

2015: $1,316,970,800

2014: $1,277,498,231

2013: $1,271,108,632

2012: $1,304,515,598

2011: $1,313,514,669

2010: $1,345,113,364

2009: $1,386,738,048

2008: $1,397,444,599

