Football memories
Editor:
I must give highest praise on your 1941 paper. You capture the epitome of yesterday. I remember Paul Clovis when we played Hampshire in the ill-fated Holiday Basketball Tourney in the 70’s.
“Tack” Clark made himself into a legend when he throttled KHS 60-0 in 1942 at Moorefield. T was totally impressed by Richard McElwee’s 1949 team with the T formation of Bill and Bob Sirk and Rollin McCleary were turned loose on a pretty good Yellow Jacket Eleven.
I also remember McElwee playing second base for Romney Rockets of Interstate baseball league “1946-1952.”
I sat in Mylan with Fred Joseph, who had played for McElwee at Charleston High.
I have listed memorable games from Moorefield:
Number 1: MHS, 9, KHS 0, field goal 30 yards by Keller.
Number 2: MHS 40, Fort Hill 48, Charlie Lattimer.
Number 3: MHS 0, Romney 0. Shared PVC football. Baldwin, Fisher, Bensenhaven, Petry, Baird, Parcher.
Coaches of note:
Jesse Riggleman, Ridgeley
Fred Clark, KHS
Bill Hahn, Fort Hill
Cavanaugh, Fort Hill
Paugh, MHS
Clyde Green, RHS
Jim Vance, Mathias o
