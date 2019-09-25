Hey, Mother Nature. Can we catch a break?
Autumn’s changing leaves — one of the glories that draw people to the Highlands — won’t be up to snuff again this year, both weather and tree watchers are predicting.
“Usually a little dry spell before fall means we have some really nice colors,” Forester Bill Pownall said. “It looks to me like they’re just going to turn brown and fall off.”
September has been warm and dry. The National Weather Service reporting station in Romney reports 14 days so far this month that have had highs above the average for the area.
And only a third of an inch of rain has fallen here since Sept. 1, well off the average of 2.8 inches by this time in a typical September.
“We were supposed to get some rain today from this cold front and it hasn’t rained a drop,” Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons noted Monday, the 1st day of fall.
The facts don’t add up to good news for the Potomac Eagle, which begins running a daily schedule to take advantage of the tourism the changing leaves bring.
The leaf-peeper festival in Tucker County and the autumn glory festival in Garrett County are affected too.
On Thursday, the state’s tourism website and Facebook page begin weekly updates on the state’s color landscape.
Color it brown here, for the time being.
Meteorologist Derek Bowen of WDVM in Hagerstown says a weather phenomenon called the North Atlantic Oscillation is to blame. It’s strong this year and keeping the polar jet from dipping into the region.
“Weather-wise, we have seen this tease of the weird season in between summer and fall,” Bowen said. “We seem to have little nuggets of fall-type weather, then another week of summer.”
He joked that the transition period will likely continue “until winter.”
Realistically, fall weather will arrive as the arctic oscillation strengthens, pushing colder air this way, Bowen said.
This is the 3rd year in the last 4 that hot, dry conditions have muted leaf colors in the region. The exception was last year with its record rainfall, which didn’t help the color either.
The best color scenario is a growing season with plenty of moisture, followed by a dry, cool and sunny autumn with warm days and cool, but frost-free nights, environmental biologist Jim Egenrieder said in 2018.
As fall progresses, cells in each tree leaf create the abscission layer, which prevents new chlorophyll from developing.
“Severe drought causes the abscission layer to form earlier and leaves often dry up or drop before they change color,” Egenrieder explains. “Heavy rain and wind can cause the leaves to fall before they fully develop color,” as Pownall has noted here.
In layperson’s terms, Pownall notes, day length is the trigger and a cold snap brings the color on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.