SOUTH CHARLESTON – West Virginia turkey hunters harvested 1,113 birds during the fall season, the Division of Natural Resources’ preliminary figures show.
This year’s fall harvest was 8 percent below both last year’s season and the 10-year average.
A contributing factor to this year’s fall turkey harvest relates to mast conditions, which were slightly above the long-term average.
“As reported in the 2019 West Virginia Mast Survey and Hunter Outlook, this year’s wild turkey brood observations were down slightly from last year, and we predicted the fall turkey harvest would also be lower,” said Mike Peters, DNR game bird biologist. “Good mast conditions can disperse birds across the landscape and make it more difficult for hunters to harvest a bird.
Peters noted that this is the 4th year all 55 counties had at least a 1-week season and the 2nd year that Sunday hunting was permitted in all 55 counties on both private and public land.
“This increase in opportunity seems to be having little impact on our wild turkey populations,” Peters said.
Leading the state was Greenbrier County with hunters harvesting 65 birds, followed by Randolph (61), Upshur (59), Monroe (56), and Nicholas County (51).
All of those counties had a 4-week season, except Upshur County which had a 2-week season. District 3 harvested 284 birds, followed by District 4 (248), District 1 (186), District 6 (151), District 2 (130) and District 5 (114).
Hampshire is in the heart of District 2.
