CAPON BRIDGE — Representatives from Mountaineer Mental Health, LLC spoke to the Hampshire County Board of Education Monday night to explain their services in the Panhandle.
Heidi Fields, establishing director of Mountaineer Mental Health, explained that MMH is comprised of many former employees of Family Preservation Services, a national organization that stopped services in West Virginia in fall of 2017.
“A handful of us said, ‘this can’t happen; there’s got to be something we can do,’” said Fields.
MMH began providing services to the Panhandle in April of 2018, and last summer they collaborated with Energy Express and Augusta Elementary to provide a therapeutic summer program.
“Some of the surprising outcomes were that they made friends, and some of the kids that were being bullied or were bullying have better coping skills. They’re interacting with their peers, they’re getting along better,” explained Fields. “That was not an intended or planned outcome, but we were really glad that occurred.”
Because MMH is homeschool community-based, they are able to go into homes and assess the environmental conditions of children in the area.
“There are some very real realities to the home lives and situations that the children and families we work with are encountering,” Fields said. “We can tailor and adapt to meet the needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.