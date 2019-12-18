ROMNEY — “We had an opportunity to maybe pass a school levy,” said Hampshire County Commission President Bob Hott at yesterday’s meeting, adding that with all the controversy over the Rannells Field renovation project, “we have probably shot that in the foot.”
The commissioners voted against using its funds to add artificial turf and a rubberized track to the high school athletic field, while approving the county ambulance agency’s purchase of a new ambulance and the Town of Romney’s request to annex Rannells Acres.
Hampshire High Athletics Director Trey Stewart lobbied for support for “so much more than just a football field,” seeing it as an opportunity for the county’s children. He did not ask the county to give any specific amount, but said “the community would love to see you do this for our kids.”
Commissioner Brian Eglinger supported the idea, in an impassioned speech with frequent references to the “magnitude” of the project and the statement that it made, with “schools across the state beginning to notice what Hampshire County is doing.”
He moved that the commission give $5,000 a year to the project, while saying he “agrees 100 percent with other things in the school system that need to be addressed.” Eglinger cast the sole vote in favor of his motion, with Commissioners Hott and Dave Parker voting it down.
Both said they were not against the project, but opposed to using county-tax-based funding, though Commissioner Hott praised the generosity of businesses and private citizens supporting the project.
Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency Co-Director Brian “Tad” Malcolm and director of operations Terry Puffinburger reported on the agency’s request for bids on a new ambulance, recommending the purchase for $210,422 of a 2019 PL Custom demo ambulance from Finley Fire Equipment that could be made available in 30-35 days.
Puffinburger reported that HCESA is “having mechanical issues with pretty much everything and needs to do something now” as he asked the commissioners to approve the request, with Malcolm explaining the HCESA Advisory Board had recommended paying half down so as not to overtax the budget.
The commission gave its approval, and also approved Puffinburger’s request to buy a $16,750 LUCAS mechanical CPR device, on which HCESA was to get a $3,000 discount if they acted by the end of the year and traded in an obsolete and non-functional piece of equipment.
Parker first asked if the funds for the LUCAS device were available in HCESA’s bank account set up to receive payments for ambulance transport. County Clerk Eric Strite said the account was not yet ready for use, but that there would be sufficient funds for this.
Strite noted that use of these funds would require approval from the County Commission since the county lacks a separate ambulance authority and everything goes through the commission.
No one offered comments during the commission’s hearing on the annexation of the Rannells Acres subdivision by the Town of Romney, which was approved by the commission.
Mayor Beverly Keadle said the subdivision has been getting Romney water and sewer for 20 years, and annexation would provide the residents with police protection and street lighting and maintenance.
In other business, County Assessor Norma Wagoner received approval for hiring an employee who had moved across the county line into Mineral County, noting that a change in state law this year made it possible for county assessors to hire nonresidents of the county, with the commission’s approval.
County Clerk Eric Strite asked for approval of revisions to the county employees’ handbook that were recommended by department heads and had been reviewed by a lawyer. He said the revisions involved such matters as security and drugs — “things we didn’t think about back then.”
The Courthouse will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and will close at noon on Dec. 31, remaining closed through Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.