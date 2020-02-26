Hampshire County,
I want to thank you for giving me everything. Your farms have engrained a work ethic in me. You have given me my beautiful family, my education, my life lessons, my land, my faith, my successful businesses and it is now time for me to give back to you.
I’m David Cannon. I come from a long lineage of businessmen. Thomas Cannon settled Hampshire County, Va., in 1782. In 1870 Rufus Cannon was the first of many contractors to come from the Cannon family and Cannons have been building Hampshire County ever since.
I grew up working on Fox Walk Farm in the Springfield Valley. I graduated from Hampshire High. I then went on to WVU to obtain 2 bachelor’s degrees — history (minor sociology) and criminology (minor military science).
WVU made me a very well-rounded individual. Its lessons in interpersonal relationships, leadership studies, marketing and a plethora of college maths have shaped me into a very capable businessman and investor.
Upon graduation I started my 1st contracting company — a huge success in Hampshire County. It has created 12 local tax-paying jobs, and counting. We now manufacture our own products; we have a service line, and a contaminant remediation company.
These companies are woven into the fabric of the county commerce and we pride ourselves on how many companies we directly support through our sub contracts, and maintenance contracts. It’s been an honor to build trust here at home in the community.
At the age of 25 I became the youngest city councilman in Romney’s history. During this tenure I was head of ordinance. I helped oversee the largest public works project in Hampshire County history, the $13 million wastewater treatment plant. I learned the avenues to secure grants and facilitate new business.
I also contributed to The Safe Routes to School initiative, an initiative ensuring safer sidewalks for our children, as well as the local disadvantaged blind children.
I have a proven ability to manage the monies of the city, my businesses and household, which is a key attribute to look for in a commissioner.
I’m a current member of the Romney Police Board and Romney Rotary. The trust I’ve built in this county is illustrated by those who fly my name on their property. Think about those people and what they stand for and please join us and our vision for a brighter future for our kids, elderly and working men and women.
