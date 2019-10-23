PETERSBURG — The parent firm of Capon Valley Bank is reporting lower earnings for the year’s 1st 9 months, but still provided stockholders with a 45-cent-a-share dividend this month.
Highlands Bankshares Inc. had unaudited earnings of $2.43 million for 2019’s 1st 9 months, down 16.5 percent from the $2.91 million during the same period in 2018.
On Oct. 8, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share to be paid on Nov. 1 to all shareholders of record as of Oct. 25.
CEO John Van Meter said the banks booked expenses related to foreclosed properties and the provision for loan losses providing us lower year-over-year net income.
Highlands Bankshares operates 12 banking locations in West Virginia and Virginia through its 2 subsidiaries, The Grant County Bank and Capon Valley Bank.
