The toughest time any family faces has gotten tougher with the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditional funerals and visitations have been mostly set aside in the name of social distancing.
“Traditional funerals and viewings that families would want to do, unfortunately, we can not perform those particular services,” said Ben Giffin of Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge.
That’s not to say that local funeral homes aren’t doing all they can to make the process of saying goodbye to loved ones as normal as possible.
“If a family has a need and they want A, B and C to happen, we’ll make sure A, B and C happen — minus bringing people together,” explained Carter Wagoner of Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney.
Visitations can occur if family and friends can maintain social distancing, he said.
Jim Pyles of McKee Funeral Home in Augusta and Romney said his service is generally holding private viewings for family only.
“We’ve had 5 graveside services in the last 2 weeks,” he said. “It’s worked out well.”
Graveside services allow more people to attend — as long as they scatter at appropriate distances from each other. Good weather has helped too, Pyles said.
Some families are opting for burial now and celebration-of-life services later, “whether with our assistance or without,” Giffin said.
Wagoner said he has a worry over one service, an Army colonel who is supposed to be buried with full honors at Arlington Cemetery in July.
“That’s a big deal,” Wagoner said. “Now we’re scratching our heads about will this happen?”
All 3 funeral directors agreed that families have been understanding about the restrictions once they are explained.
“We have had no one object to anything about it,” Pyles said. “Now you just pray that it will get over.”
