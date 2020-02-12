I’m Don Judy and I’m running for the office of Hampshire County Commissioner. I pastor the White Pine Church of the Brethren in Purgitsville and am a volunteer chaplain with Valley Health: Hampshire Memorial Hospital and member of the Romney Ministerial Commission.
I am current president of the Mill Creek Ruritan Club and work with West Marva’s District Disaster and Relief Commission. I am also a member of the Trojan Athletic Association.
In the early 1990s, I served with the Hampshire County Development Authority, at which time I was President of Hampshire County’s Parks and Recreation. This afforded me the opportunity to work with then Governor, Major General Allen Tackett of the West Virginia National Guard, local sports organizations and Pepsi to work to acquire funding and sponsorships to construct Hampshire County’s Little League and Youth Football fields and scoreboards.
Currently, I am working with Purgitsville residents and state and federal officials on a public water project to acquire funds to construct and provide public water that is clean and safe to drink. After acquiring private donations for water testing, results confirmed heavy metal, radioactive contaminants and natural gas are in the well water.
As Chief Operational Officer with Shade Equipment Co., I headed up new business development with Ford Motor Company and Chrysler Truck Division for commercial sales. I was Eastern U.S. Sales Manager with Swenson Spreaders, working with multiple distributors and studied business classes from Carnegie Business School.
I live in Romney with my wife and have 3 adult children.
If elected, I will use my experience for the betterment of Hampshire County, working to protect senior citizens and give a voice to all citizens. I will work with state and federal officials giving hope for today and tomorrow’s generation. I will work to get funding for expanded infrastructure including broadband and public water. I will solicit small business development including our agricultural community.
I would like to hear from you. I invite your questions and concerns. I can be reached at 304-822-7842.
I respectfully ask for your vote in the upcoming elections.
Thank you,
Don Judy
