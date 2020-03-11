AUGUSTA — Crews from 4 fire companies battled a brush fire into the night in the Misty Meadows subdivision.
Reports were that a tree fell into a powerline, sparking a transformer that set off the fire on Red Rock Lane. The lane is just north of U.S. 50, midway between Pleasant Dale and Hanging Rock.
Homes in the area were without power for a few hours.
Fire companies from Augusta, Romney, Slanesville and Levels responded to the fire, which spread to 2 acres before being extinguished. Ambulances from Romney and Augusta were on hand, too.
The call came into 911 around 8:30 p.m.
“The men and women of the fire department did an amazing job getting it under control so soon,” resident Jonathan Rhodes said.
