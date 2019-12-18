Scholarship applicants needed
Editor:
While we have moved from Largent to Winchester, Va., our Bright Scholarship stays behind in West Virginia. So, we encourage high school or home-schooled students residing in Morgan or Hampshire counties to apply for the 2020 Bright Scholarship.
lt is intended for students in 9th through 12th grades to support a summer project, and is estimated this year to be worth up to $2,400. The application deadline is April 1 , 2020.
We are looking for exciting, out-of-the-box proposals with clear intellectual and/or artistic merit in any STEAM topic (science, technology, engineering, arts or math). By arts we mean literature, performing arts, media arts or visual arts.
Previous Bright Scholars have taken advanced training in classical ballet and modern dance, studied architecture, used large telescopes, experienced what being a doctor is really like, honed their sight-reading skills in advanced string ensembles, worked on GPS-related problems in Morgan County, taken drawing lessons and studied double bass in jazz band.
A 2016-17 Bright Scholar from Berkeley Springs High School is now a budding neuroscientist at an lvy League university.
The Bright Scholarship application is available from high school counselors and websites, and at www.ewvcf.org. Amy Pancake (3O4-822-7200) and apancake@ewvcf.orq) at the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation will be pleased to answer questions.
Harold and Jan Bright, Winchester
Taking a stand
Editor:
Thank you, Dale Brady, for inspiring me to stand tall before man and bow low before God.
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or of the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. I will pray on street corners, and at schools, sports fields and meeting places.
God bless you and your family. God bless America.
George Fontaine, Delray
