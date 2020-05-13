School virtually wrapping up this week
As the most unusual school year in history draws to a close, Hampshire seniors have a graduation date — or rather, set of graduation dates — and other students have wrapped up their 4th quarter.
Seniors will receive their diplomas on Friday, May 29, the original graduation date on the school calendar.
But it will be only a drive-up pick-up during the day, with honors students scheduled first beginning at 9 a.m. and other students to follow.
A traditional commencement ceremony is planned for July 18, a Saturday, at Wapacoma Campground’s festival area — if guidelines from the state permit a gathering by then.
If not, a backup date of Sept. 19 is planned back at what should be the newly renovated Rannells Field. That’s homecoming weekend for the Trojans.
On May 29, seniors are asked to come in cap and gown to pose for pictures in front of a backdrop. Families that accompany are asked to practice social distancing.
The run-up to graduation has been modified to account for rules in place meant to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Athletic awards will be announced in a virtual ceremony to be aired next Thursday, May 21, on Facebook. Students can pick up their awards from 4 to 6 p.m. May 27 in the bus loop in front of HHS.
• A virtual Baccalaureate service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 24. It will be on Facebook as well.
• A video highlighting scholarship winners will be posted at some point. The guidance counselors are compiling the list as organizations report their choices.
Across the county, students were turning in the last of their assigned homework on Monday and Tuesday this week. At the same time, they could pick up their personal possessions from their school.
Hampshire High School is giving students until Friday to return all work, texts and Chromebooks.
Meal delivery is continuing through the month and the county is asking families to fill out an online survey so the school system knows who wants meals this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.