MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has announced the hiring of 3 new employees: Charles “Chip” Bolyard as the director of institutional and student advancement, Nikki Chandler as a math instructor and Debi Layton as the TANF instructional specialist.
A graduate of West Virginia University with a Masters of Social Work, Bolyard is a licensed West Virginia social worker with experience serving as a parent educator with the West Virginia Supreme Court; vice president of client relations, director of account management and account manager with KaleidaCare and director of program and staff development, clinical director, family services coordinator/supervisor, child care worker and tutor with Burlington United Methodist Family Services. He lives in Keyser.
In his new role, Bolyard will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the new West Virginia Invests grant program at Eastern, as well as working alongside the EWVCTC Foundation to support fundraising and grant writing efforts to assist students.
A Grant County native, Chandler began her education at Eastern while a student at Petersburg High School. As a full-time math instructor at Eastern, Chandler will be responsible for teaching and assessing learning, writing and updating course curricula, institutional service, advising and professional development.
The mother to 3-year-old Holden and wife to Madison, Chandler completed her post-baccalaureate teacher education program at the University of Mount Olive and Masters of Science in mathematics from Texas A&M University.
An employee with Workforce WV since 2000, Layton has spent nearly 2 decades assisting applicants in meeting the requirements for unemployment benefits and government assistance, including job service registration, ensuring active status and referrals to partnering agencies for applications to meet job readiness and academic goals.
As Eastern’s TANF instructional specialist, Layton will facilitate student admissions, help them receive financial aid, monitor their academic progress and provide a supportive environment to assist students in reaching their specific academic goals.
Layton was the founding president of Eastern’s Phi Theta Kappa before receiving a Bachelors of Science in psychology at Regent University and master of arts in psychology at American Public University. She volunteers as 2nd vice president of the American Legion Auxiliary in Moorefield and member of the General Federated Women’s Club.
