1HUNTINGTON — Marshall University made grading changes for the spring semester because of problems brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and the change to online classes, the school said.
Undergraduate students will be able to choose “credit/no credit” grades for this semester only, the university said in a news release. To do so, students must opt in by April 24.
Students must participate in all course activities and assessments through the end of the semester to choose the new option, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Jaime R. Taylor said. To earn credit, students must receive a final letter grade of A, B or C. A final grade of D or F will result in no credit.
Grade point averages won’t be affected by the system. No credit grades do not count toward graduation.
Summer sessions beginning May 11 and May 18 will only offer online classes or those with no personal contact, the school said earlier. No decision has been made regarding later summer sessions.
Beer, wine home deliveries allowed during virus
outbreak
2CHARLESTON — West Virginia residents can now get beer and wine delivered to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, alcohol regulators said.
Alcohol, Beverage Control Administration commissioner Frederic Wooton said licensed restaurants and bars can ship beer and wine as long as they accompany take-out food orders. The products must be in sealed, original containers.
Deliveries of liquor and mixed alcoholic drinks are not allowed, including from distilleries. Unlicensed third-parties also cannot make deliveries, Wooton said in a statement.
Businesses must verify that the purchaser is at least 21 years old and that the person is not intoxicated, the statement said.
Deliveries should be completed with as little physical contact as possible and maintain social distancing and only within state borders.
