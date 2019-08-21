ROMNEY — Everyone from school faculty, teachers, administration, board members bus drivers and even cooks from all over the county gathered at Hampshire High Thursday for the convening of the school year.
The flags were presented by the 4-H students and Jamie Carter sang the Star Spangled Banner to open the ceremony. Following Jeff Pancione, Superintendent of Hampshire County Schools, spoke briefly on the start of the academic season and ended saying “and I’m looking forward to another great year.”
Service member of the year Tina Gower of Augusta Elementary took the stage and applauded everyone for their hard work in the previous year and said she was “thankful for all her coworkers because they make her day even better.” Allan Meck of Hampshire High and teacher of the year spoke on “inspiring students,” and the “difference we all make in their lives.”
The staff then greeted new teacher hires with applause as their names and positions were read. Notably most readings also included an answer to a humorous question such as “what is something you did and will never do again,” of which a large majority answered something to the effect of “jumped off a …”
A brief recess was called. The room came to order once again as keynote speaker Jesse Weinberger of “OvernightGeek University” was then introduced by Mr. Pancione. Weinberger, a computer programmer and internet safety advocate gave the group a rousing and sometimes dark insight into the perils of the internet. Mrs. Weinberger spoke about chat services, social media safety, pornography and real life abuse situations that resulted in unsafe or harmful circumstances for children of all ages.
Weinberger encouraged “educators and parents to monitor and supervise what their children are doing online as well as setting rules and consequences” expectations are broken. She also advised kids and adults alike to not use their phones, tablets, computers etc. 1 hour before bed as such activity can “alter circadian rhythms and interrupt sleep, which can lead to a number of negative circumstances day to day, week to week.”
The seminar ended as Weinberg concluded her 90 minute keynote saying “Be fierce; be unafraid.”
