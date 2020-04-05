CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed 42 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 324.
As of April 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., 8,838 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 324 positive, 8,514 negative and three deaths. The third COVID-19-associated death in West Virginia is a 76-year old male with underlying health conditions from Monongalia County, associated with Sundale Long Term Care. To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released.
DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (54), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (24), Jackson (14), Jefferson (21), Kanawha (51), Logan (5), Marion (14), Marshall (5), Mason (4), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (49), Morgan (3), Ohio (18), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (5), Putnam (6), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (10).
