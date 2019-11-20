CAPON BRIDGE — Tim Reese of Capon Bridge has been named the new president of the Friends of the Cacapon River, a non-profit watershed group organized to preserve, protect and promote the Cacapon.
Reese was selected to be president by the group’s Board of Directors on Oct. 27, 2019, and succeeds Rachel D’Agostino who served as president since 2012.
The Cacapon River, which is 81 miles long, flows through 3 distinct areas: Wardensville, Capon Bridge and Great Cacapon. Reese said that each of these distinct areas presents the river with its own challenges.
According to Reese, the Wardensville area presents the river with nitrogen loads as the primary issue, while the Capon Bridge area sees sediment runoff from shale roads, as well as problems associated with the Capon Bridge Wastewater Treatment Plant, many of which have improved significantly with the “Keep the Cacapon Clean” campaign to encourage compliance with municipal wastewater treatment standards in Capon Bridge.
In the lower part of the river in Great Cacapon, where the river widens, silt and trash make up the biggest challenge faced by the river.
“The idea is to include representatives from all 3 areas,” explained Reese. “In the past, the group has been almost exclusively focused in Morgan County, which is great but it’s a long river.” Reese said that he is also moving the organization to the more central location of the Capon Bridge office as well.
This organization has been solely focused on the Cacapon River for over 40 years. This river remains one of the cleanest rivers in West Virginia and is renowned for its fishing, wildlife and recreational opportunities.
“While I’m president, the idea is to have more of a youth focus,” said Reese. “We really want to involve young people to build their emotional attachment to the river.”
Reese also said that he wants to expand the range of activities on the river to facilitate emotional attachment to the river, especially with young people. Monthly Friends activities will allow river lovers to join together to protect the waters and enjoy the company of like-minded outdoor enthusiasts.
For more information on the Friends of the Cacapon, visit cacaponriver.org.
