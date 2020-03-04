Tear-down required halfway through
The final design of the John Blue Bridge will result in months of 1-lane traffic on Route 28 while it is being completed.
After the 1st lane of the new bridge is built the old trestle bridge will be removed before construction can be completed.
“That will slow things down for a little while, but it will be a nicer, wider bridge once we get done,” Area Engineer Ryan Arnold said last week. He’s overseeing work for the Division of Highways.
At the same time the route has changed, the project’s cost has doubled from the original $6 million estimate.
A $12.14 million contract was awarded before Christmas to Brayman Construction out of Saxonburg, Pa., about 30 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Brayman received orders to proceed on Jan. 15.
Heavy construction isn’t expected to begin until next month, and Arnold said the lane closures might not come until October.
The bridge has a projected completion date of Oct. 15, 2021.
DOH Engineer Tim Priddy said the $12.14 million contract wasn’t much of a surprise to DOH, which had revised its estimate upward to $10 million before the bids went out.
“If you get 3 or 4 competitive bids, then your estimate is meaningless,” Priddy said. “We had 3 bids; they were all competitive.”
The project, first announced in 2015, was delayed early on, when the initial environmental impact study unearthed significant historical artifacts. DOH altered the route of the new bridge on Route 28 between Romney and Springfield to avoid the archeological site.
DOH spent last summer acquiring right-of-way for the bridge and approaches. DOH Engineer Lee Thorne said last spring that some utilities will need to be relocated before construction begins.
The current John Blue Bridge, built in 1936, rated poor — 4 on a scale of 0 to 9 — in a 2013 evaluation of all West Virginia bridges.
It requires painting and more maintenance than modern bridges, Thorne said. A weight limit is imposed because of its age and condition.
The new bridge will look a lot like the span built across the South Branch on U.S. 50 west of Romney in 2010.
