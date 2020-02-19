Voters decide in May on 3 new elementaries
ROMNEY —Hampshire County schools will ask voters for $26 million in May to build 3 new elementary schools, a new gym at Capon Bridge Elementary School and ongoing renovations and repairs for Hampshire High School.
The board unanimously approved the cal at its meeting Monday night.
Because of the conditions at most of the elementary schools in the county, safety and security concerns, necessary repairs at HHS and more, the committee that worked with the 10-year plan for Hampshire County schools decided on a plan that touched the most immediate concerns for the educational facilities. This is an over $50 million project, and, weeks ago, the School Building Authority agreed to put forward $24 million toward the project, in an unprecedented decision.
The board decided that a school bond election for $26,200,000 and the imposition of a special Hampshire County property tax levy would appear on the May 12 ballot.
The money for this plan is projected to come from 3 different places. The first is the SBA funds that are expected to nearly match half of the funding for the project. The second is from the potential bond, if voters choose to pass it come May. The third is an amount of about $3 million, which would be provided from the proceeds of an energy savings contract that would affect all of the new schools after construction.
The interest rate for the school bond will not exceed 5 percent, but it’s anticipated that the bond will end up having a lower interest rate.
“I feel really confident about the way that this [bond election order] is written,” said Board Vice President Ed Morgan. “This is very clear, very concise and there’s not a lot of wiggle room.”
The Board’s most immediate concern is the construction of 3 new elementary schools, which will require some consolidating and demolition of the old facilities, but once completed, the plan will see a west elementary school, a central elementary school and a north elementary school. The demolition of John J. Cornwell, Augusta, Romney, Springfield-Green Spring and Slanesville elementary schools will also be included in the funding from the bond levy.
“We are starting small, we have a lot of needs, but we’re starting small, even though this is a big number,” said board member Dee Dee Rinker. “We’re going to take it in steps. I think the committee did an amazing job of putting this together.”
