The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed three new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state, making the total positive case count at five. All three new positive cases are travel related.
Two individuals are from Tucker County and one is from Monongalia County. All three are being treated at home. No additional details will be released at this time. Earlier this week two positive tests were confirmed in Jefferson and Mercer counties.
As of March 19, 2020, at 9:30 p.m., 224 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 5 positive, 219 negative and 13 tests pending (at state lab). These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, Labcorp, Quest, and West Virginia University Medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.