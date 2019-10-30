Town could be subject of Anderson’s next documentary
Capon Bridge is thriving — so could it become the subject of a documentary on a little town that is doing things right?
Filmmaker Richard Anderson visited Capon Bridge’s River House last week to show his award-winning documentary on Auburn, a small West Virginia town that is being “hollowed out,” losing people and prosperity.
Anderson is hoping to follow up the “sad story” of Auburn with a study of a town experiencing success, he said. An enthusiastic crowd had gathered at the River House to watch his Auburn documentary and hear what he had to say.
He was curious about what causes some towns to succeed and grow while others like Auburn are struggling. Capon Bridge is one of 3 West Virginia towns he has in mind, along with Wardensville and Thomas.
Anderson said Phil Gallery had brought him to town. They have seen each other for years at the Common Ground on the Hill music and arts festival at McDaniel College, and when Gallery saw the documentary on Auburn, he invited Anderson come take a look at Capon Bridge.
He sees some small towns like Capon Bridge are experiencing a renaissance, and notes that, as far as he knows, no one has made a movie about this anywhere.
He had read a story in the Wall Street Journal saying that many millennials are tiring of the urban rat race, and thinking a small town is where they might like to be, especially given the opportunities for telecommuting that come with high speed internet.
Asked what he envisioned as a storyline, Anderson explained that this would have to emerge from the people interviewed. “The story comes out — that’s what a documentary filmmaker does,” he explained.
He wants everyone involved to understand what he is doing, assuring the audience that “I don’t do ambush interviews.”
So far he has met a lot of people involved in music and art, and had lunch at El Puente. The audience applauded restaurant owner Cruz Alvarez, who comes from El Salvador, as Anderson commented that incorporating the contributions of immigrants is an important part of the story.
Dave Pancake had taken him to Fort Edwards, and he had been given a tour of the area by Steve Bailes. Anderson praised the “amazing people who really believe in what they’re doing” that he had met along the way.
There were more people Anderson wanted to talk to, including the newer people in town. He wants to know what drew them to the area, and how they mesh with the people already there.
Asked how he finds the people he interviews, Anderson said he begins by finding someone who seems to know everyone.
For his documentary on Auburn, he did his first interview with Lesa Moore Kirkley, a woman found tending family graves in a hilltop cemetery when his crew was seeking a good vantage point to film trucks running through town.
Kirkley was a big Mike Morningstar fan, Anderson said, and had seen Anderson’s documentary on the singer, so “the trust was already there.” Kirkley had grown up in town, though she now lives in South Carolina, and she knew lots of local people.
He then started going to church services — “to get some sense of the people,” he said, adding that “you have to talk to enough people to get the right story — because the wrong story is worse than no story at all.”
Once he knows what the story line is, he will make a list of the people he wants to talk to.
Steve Bailes reported that Anderson emailed him after the meeting to say that the event had “exceeded his wildest expectations” both in the crowd size and the enthusiasm and quality of their comments.
Anderson said he was open to hearing from anyone with more to say. He will eventually make his decision on what to do next together with his production company, Laffin’ River Films.
