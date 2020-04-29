West Virginia’s attorney general and secretary of state jointly reminded voters last week of the potential for fraud that exists with absentee ballots.
No matter your age or disability, their best advice was to mark the ballot yourself. Do not accept assistance from another person if you can avoid it. If you do accept help, make sure it’s a person you trust and make sure that any ballot marking occurs in your presence.
The press release also noted that if you apply for an absentee ballot, you should receive it within 10 days. If not, check with the county clerk.
* * *
As of Saturday, 1,386 Hampshire County voters had requested absentee ballots. That’s 10 times higher than the typical election year.
County Clerk Eric Strite said Saturday’s total represents about 10.5 percent of registered voters in the county. The 2016 primary, when the presidential choices had not yet been solidified, drew about a 35-percent turnout.
* * *
High school students who will be 18 by the November election can vote in the primary.
* * *
Primary election day is June 9. Voters will also choose candidates in nonpartisan races and decide on a $26.2 million bond call for Hampshire County Schools.
* * *
Nobody filed in Hampshire County to be a write-in candidate on the June 9 ballot. The deadline was Tuesday. Write-in votes for candidates who do not file don’t count.
