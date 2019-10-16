ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Board of Education moved to keep the rule that teachers and school staff must sign in and out when arriving and leaving the school during their meeting on Monday night.
Board members discussed this rule in terms of safety, the majority of the members saying that they were in support of staff signing in and out every day.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione stressed that the rule allows for safety, accountability and integrity among school staff.
“I want to know who is in my building,” Pancione said.
A couple of employees questioned the rule on the grounds that it was a waste of time, leading to the discussion Monday night.
This rule is not a newly established one by any means.
“It’s been in place for years,” explained Pancione.
“I have no problem with the sign-in rule,” Board member Bonnie Wilcox added.
Board President Debbie Champ was not in favor of keeping the rule, saying it could be treated “like a time card.”
“I want to trust the teachers. I don’t really see the point,” she said.
In other business:
• Kim Poland, who heads the school system’s service employees association, warned board members that Senator Craig Blair’s tax cut proposal could be “devastating” to the school system as far as continued tax cuts reaching the schools, saying “to be forewarned is to be forearmed.”
• Four policies received final approval, covering the Protection of Pupil Rights, Circumstances Under Which Students May Attend for Fewer Than Four Full Years and/or May be Scheduled for Courses for Less Than the Instructional Day, Part-Time Enrollment and Bullying, Harassment and Intimidation.
