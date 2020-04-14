For the protection of the public and our employees to the greatest extent possible, the Hampshire County Health Department and the Hampshire County Commission hereby impose the following additional restrictions upon the residents, businesses and public bodies of Hampshire County:
- All residents shall shelter-in-place to the greatest extent possible, leaving their homes and places of abode for essential purposes only, which purposes shall include but, are not limited to, essential employment, the purchase of food and medical products for themselves or other neighbors and family members for whom trips outside the home are not advisable, care and feeding of livestock and other animals, and medical appointments.
- The congregation of individuals shall be limited to no more than 5 persons and social distancing among individuals shall be no closer than 6 feet.
- Engaging in outdoor activity is permitted but, shall be restricted as referenced in No.2 above.
- All essential businesses and operations conducted by both private and public employers shall order their employees and/or contractors, to the maximum extent possible, to work from their homes or residences, or to otherwise work remotely.
- Regarding the Offices of Hampshire County and its Constitutional Officers, all such offices shall be kept open on the same schedule currently in place but, with rotating skeleton crews. All employees shall be deemed "on-call" and each employee shall be expected to participate in helping to keep each office open and providing services to the public as scheduled or as requested and necessary. Where possible, telework and other remote work shall be permitted.
- No hotel, motel, bed and breakfast, Airbnb, or other business which normally offers daily/nightly/hourly rentals of rooms to the public may provide such service to any person(s) unless such person(s) agrees to rent such room for a minimum of 14 days. Provided, however, that all such businesses may provide their room service to health care providers upon request.
- The following exceptions will be made for:
- Essential employees traveling in order to provide those essential services. They must still follow all of the other guidance for hotels, motels, and bed and breakfasts as issued by WV DHHR.
- Local Residents displaced from their homes or to the local homeless population.
7. All businesses and government offices which remain open to the public shall observe protocols to be established and communicated to such entities and, published by the Hampshire County Health Department, which protocols shall include but, shall not be limited to limiting the number of persons permitted into such business at any one time, based on square footage. Limits imposed are as follows: (a) For businesses whose sales are comprised of 80% grocery food products, 2.5 people per 1000 square feet of interior space may be inside at any one time, including employees. (b) For all other businesses, 2 persons per 1000 square feet of interior space may be inside at any one time, including employees. In addition, protocols shall be imposed which include sanitation concerns; limits on the number of shopping carts; and, limits on the number of parking spaces available. Social distancing of employees and customers of less than 6 feet is prohibited.
The following exceptions will be made for:
• Childcare centers that have applied for their license as a critical care center
through the WV DHHR, Bureau for Children and Families.
• Hospitals, Health Care Providers, and Pharmacies that require more employees
in order to provide proper medical care and prescription services may have more
than the minimum allowed number of individuals per 1000 square feet of interior
space and be closer than 6-feet to each other and their patients, provided:
o They wear masks and gloves when they are not able to stay 6-feet apart
from other individuals.
o The number of patients in waiting rooms is limited to ensure patients are
able to stay 6-feet apart from one another.
8. Failure to comply with any of these or other restrictions ordered during the current health
emergency may result in civil penalties as determined by separate order which penalties
shall include fines and/or, in case of businesses, closure of the offending business.
9. The Sheriff of Hampshire County, West Virginia State Police, or any other law enforcement officer with jurisdiction, shall have the authority to assist the employees of the Board of Health in enforcing compliance with this order.
The order is effective immediately; and will remain in effect until public notification of its cancellation.
Thomas W. Daugherty, M.D.
Hampshire County Health Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.