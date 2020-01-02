While Deputy Crites offered us an incredible tale of a hometown hero making a difference in our community, he was far from the only source of inspiration in Hampshire County during 2019. Athletes, an advocate and a program that keeps kids from going hungry complete our round up of folks from the year that inspired us and made us proud.
Dustin Swisher
Swisher finished his high school wrestling career with back-to-back state championships, making it a first in HHS wrestling history. For the complete tale of Swisher’s accomplishments and obstacles, as well as to see what he’s up to now, see the top story of 2019.
John Hicks
Hicks made history in discus with impressive back-to-back state titles, throwing a distance that is likely the 2nd farthest in state meet history. To read about how Hicks rewrote the history books and what his next chapter holds, see the top story of 2019.
Pastor Don Judy: The movement toward resolving the issues with the water in Purgitsville wouldn’t have been so pronounced without the leadership and advocacy of Don Judy, pastor at White Pine Church of the Brethren.
The water in Purgitsville was tested and found to contain high levels of chemicals such as radium, arsenic and methane and ethane gases, which Judy connected to the cases of cancer in that part of the county.
“I would say that it has started in a positive direction,” said Judy. “It’s been a great experience, getting the different agencies together to get the project to this point.”
Judy said that it is “heartbreaking” to see that folks have developed medical issues due to the quality of the water, but he said that it’s important to not lose sight of the goal.
“You can’t let up. You gotta stay on them, otherwise you get put on the backburner,” explained Judy. “It’s all about helping the community.”
Because of the tenacity of the people involved, Judy said that the project is much farther ahead than most similar projects would be after 1 year.
“It’s a blessing I think, that it’s gone this way,” he said. “Other projects might take 3 to 5 years to get to where we are after only 1 year.”
Judy also said that while he has been right in the thick of things as this project has moved forward, he feels like he has a little bit of help himself.
“Being a pastor, this just came together like someone was guiding me,” he said. “Hopefully by this time next year, they can turn on their water.”
Hampshire County Backpack Programs: The backpack programs started in Capon Bridge, but have since spread across the county to other schools, where volunteers put together food donations to send home with students who might need additional help.
The Romney program send weekend meals home with about 120 students each week, and that’s just a taste of what these volunteers in the community have been doing for students in need.
Don Kesner, pastor of Christ Community Church, which organizes the programs for Augusta and Slanesville elementary schools, said over the summer that the program “helps children countywide with donations of food from individuals and other churches.”
According to Feeding America, 16 million kids live in households that can’t provide them with enough nutritious food on a regular basis, resulting in 1 out of every 5 kids going hungry at some point in the year.
The programs last the whole year, and are dependent on donations (monetary or individually-packaged food items) as well as volunteers. The backpack programs provide kids with nutritious food that they might otherwise go without, and are a step in the direction of ending childhood malnutrition in Hampshire County.
