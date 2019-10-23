Support to end for underperforming rescue squads
ROMNEY — Pay your ambulance fees or the county will see you in court, the county commission agreed at Tuesday’s meeting.
They also decided to quit supporting rescue squads that don’t respond at least 50 percent of the time.
Final notices for delinquent ambulance fees should be mailed out within a week, giving until the end of November to respond. Commissioner Brian Eglinger, who made the motion that delinquent fees be sent to civil court, said 12 percent of the fees remain unpaid.
The other commissioners asked if the committee had considered using a collection agency, as originally planned, and said the ambulance service’s advisory board had talked with both collection agencies and with other counties before deciding on a course of action, adding that if the collection agencies are unsuccessful they would end up in court anyway.
The recommendation came from a committee that included representatives of the sheriff’s office and magistrate, Eglinger said. He acknowledged that the first year will be costly, and suggested paying the cost of collecting delinquent fees as one possible use of the revenue county ambulances collect for transporting patients, since ambulance fees themselves must be spent directly on ambulance services.
Earlier in the meeting, Eglinger had asked that fees for service collected by county ambulances be placed in a separate account created for that purpose, pointing out that once the county has been reimbursed for its initial investment in the ambulance service, these funds should be restricted to use by the ambulance agency.
Eglinger was assured by County Clerk Eric Strite that county ambulance fees for service had been assigned to a separate budget line from the beginning, essentially the same thing as creating a separate account for them.
Eglinger also recommended that the county discontinue its support of rescue squads that failed to maintain an adequate response rate. He pointed out that the county commission should be able to count on a minimum response to spend taxpayer money on an ambulance service.
Eglinger estimated the county is currently spending just under $27,000 on insurance for the Capon Bridge and Slanesville rescue squads, though both have a very low rate of response.
The county normally pays insurance for county rescue squads, as well as providing squads with rent-free buildings on which the county also makes insurance payments.
At least one squad — Capon Bridge —has been failing to respond adequately for over a decade, the commissioners said. It was notification by the Gore squad in Frederick County that they no longer wished to respond to calls in Capon Bridge that eventually led to the county’s decision to set up an ambulance service.
Problems with the Capon Bridge rescue squad have continued, with Eglinger reporting that it has not had a response rate over 15 percent this year, and for some months it has been zero.
Commissioner Dave Parker suggested a consistent response rate of over 50 percent as an appropriate standard, and the commissioners agreed to impose this, after proper notification, with details and timing to be worked out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.