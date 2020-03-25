Insanity: Spring break and the winter party LGBTQ festival held earlier this month in Miami.
You may have seen the photos and videos of thousands of young people crowding the beaches in Miami over the 1st 2 weeks of February when every media outlet and government agency was saying don’t get in crowds and keep a minimum of 6 feet apart.
And I blame the foolish governor of Florida for not canceling everything
I guess my buddy is right — follow the money. Florida knew that spring break and the LGBTQ festivals were planned and did nothing, so now we have thousands of potential carriers of COVID-19 bringing it back to their parents, families and friends.
The spring breakers from the universities are our future leaders, which I find scary because it is all about them. At least that’s what some of the young people who were interviewed said. One young man said, “if I get COVID-19, I get it.” Talk about total foolishness.
Think about it this way: according to the CDC if 1 person has it, he or she is likely to spread it to at least 2 people minimum. To give you an idea of why this quarantine is needed and not to panic you, but to help you understand the seriousness of the problem, let’s hypothesize that of the 10,000 kids at the beach only one half of one percent contract the virus.
That’s 50 people. Now on their flight home they infect only 2 people each; that’s 100 more. And those now affected infect 2; you have 200 and they in turn infect 2; that’s 400. And they in turn infect 2, then we have 800 and then 1,600 and so on.
You get my point. So, staying isolated during this time is important.
Just over a week ago at our last Bible study, where we had 10 people, the question that was asked was, “How have you changed your life due to COVID-19?” And most everyone said they hadn’t really.
But that has changed. For me, I always wiped down the carts at the grocery store and used hand sanitizer after I left the store. Or washed my hand after shaking hands with lots of people like at church.
It’s pretty much what I call cancer protocol. If you have ever had a family member that has had cancer, you already did these common sense things to protect them due to a compromised immune system.
I actually have to say I have changed a few things since COVID-19. The biggest thing is turning off the TV after watching the weather and a few minutes of the news. I just get tired of the continuous talk about the virus.
A friend of mine sent me a text that said “it’s like being snowed in without the snow; I feel cheated LOL.” Good way to describe it. All I could say was me too.
About 5 years ago when we had those 2 back-to-back snows that left us with almost 3 feet, I was plowing out of town.
I left home and didn’t return for 9 days and my family did just fine. So, for me, except the not going into public unless necessary. I have limited my visiting people to those I know that haven’t been anywhere where they could pick up the virus; life goes on as usual.
I can understand (just a little bit) people buying water in quantities or Clorox or even hand sanitizer, or even food supplies but what is it with hoarding toilet paper? Seriously, TP?
Two weeks ago, I saw a guy coming out of Costco with an entire pallet full of TP. Costco had to start limiting quantities … hoarding TP, seriously. Do you know how long it will take to use 2,000 rolls of TP?
Costco created a list of items they will not take return on; good for them.
And if things don’t look bleak enough everyone is screaming the sky is falling because of the stock market. I’m old enough to have lived thru several recessions and market crashes and I‘m not trying to belittle the situation, but unless you are retired and literally living off of your retirement capital, then you just have to ride it out and trust that life will stabilize sometime in the near future.
I remember the weeks and months after 9/11 and seeing the chaos and feeling of despair people had. But for those who believe in God there was a comfort that knowing that ultimately He was not worried of fearful about what was going on. Our hope and trust in Him brought us comfort. And should now.
I was asked if I thought things would ever return to normal and my response was that I likened it to losing a spouse. After time you start to get used to a new normal, whatever that turns out to be.
Life will always throw us curves; it’s how we respond and rebound that make us who we are; who we are created to be.
Psalms 27:11 says “The Lord is my light and my salvation —whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life —
of whom shall I be afraid?”
If you are alone and are staying home, the one thing the psychologists are saying is you can get depressed during this time. Call your friends or family and talk to them. Don’t isolate yourself emotionally; reach our and stay connected.
Blessings and be safe.
