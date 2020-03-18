With the elderly most at risk from coronavirus, Hampshire County’s Committee on Aging has been wrestling with how to serve seniors and protect them at the same time.
In addition, Committee Director Julie Linger notes, much of the agency’s workforce is older.
“We serve vulnerable generations that could be in that danger zone,” Linger noted. “We’re going to try to still provide all our services, but in a way that offers as much protection as possible.”
The solution — as of midday Tuesday and not entirely signed off by the board of directors — shapes up like this:
• Meals will be served for carry-out at the 3 senior centers. They can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and noon at Romney and Capon Valley View and 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at Springfield on the days meals are normally served.
Linder said that meals will be brought to the car, rather than have people come into the building to pick them up, to cut down on social contact.
“It will still be a hot meal, but put into Styrofoam containers that they can take home,” Linger said. “That way we don’t have a group setting.”
• Home delivery of meals will continue 5 days a week.
• The senior centers will be closed to all activities for the foreseeable future.
• Delivery of home services will continue, making allowances for the health of both the clients and the caregivers.
• Transportation services will be modified. Rather than taking seniors to pick up groceries or medicine, drivers will make the pick-ups themselves.
“All non-essential travel is canceled,” Linger noted.
That includes trips for routine medical appointments, at the health department’s urging.
• Support for seniors with Social Security or Medicare issues will be conducted only by phone. Walk-ins won’t be permitted.
