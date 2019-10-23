Hampshire County can qualify for a fair share of aid to improve Internet access, if people will act to correct the misinformation being supplied to the Federal Communications Commission, Sen. Joe Manchin said here Friday.
The FCC needs to be told how bad local service is, despite what it is being told by Frontier and other service providers.
Manchin pointed out that the U.S. learned with rural electrification almost 100 years ago that private companies cannot be persuaded to provide acceptable service in sparsely populated areas. It requires federal action, and money is being given out for this — to places that can prove they qualify.
At Friday’s town hall meeting, he told his audience to “get off your heinies” and take the online speed test at https://broadband.wv.gov/internet-speed-test, showing the FCC what service people in Hampshire County are actually receiving.
FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel asked that tests be done multiple times, on different days and at different times of day, by as many people as possible.
They are seeking as much data as possible, she said.
Commissioner Rosenworcel also suggested filing complaints about inadequate service, which (since legislation has prohibited the PSC from regulating Internet service) should be done on the FCC website.
The “file a consumer complaint” option at fcc.gov offers a choice between filing a formal complaint and just “telling your story,” letting the FCC know about experiences relevant to policy-making.
An FCC map based on data provided by Frontier and others (such as cable companies) that provide wire-based Internet services can be viewed online at https://broadband.wv.gov/wv-maps/fixed-wireline-speeds#pdf-14.
The map is 2 years old and improvements brought by HardyNet as it expanded into the southeastern corner of the county, which the map shows was particularly poorly served and therefore open to HardyNet’s expansion.
However, it shows the extent to which the FCC is being told that areas of Hampshire County served only by Frontier are getting “medium to high speed” broadband, with download speeds of 10 mbps or more (good enough to block federal aid, though still less than half the federal standard of 25 mbps).
Doing the speed test will tell us if what the FCC is being told is true.
