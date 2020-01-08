Before we get too far into 2020, can we clear up some of the misconceptions from 2019 that keep repeating themselves on Facebook?
Take this one: that the folks with Hampshire County Animal Control cruise neighborhoods to steal pets and don’t take care of the ones they have in hand.
Poppycock, says Col. David Gee, the animal control officer.
“We have plenty to do besides stealing dogs,” Gee grumbled last week.
And he pointed to $4,310.59 in veterinary bills for 2019 as some proof that his officers tend to their charges.
Then there was this one in a threat of conversation that went wildly off the mark from the question posed:
“If anyone truly believes it takes more money to educate a person, it just goes to show who is money hungry. NEVER met a teacher who demanded more pay.”
Really? You never met any of the thousands of teachers who went out on strike twice in the last 2 years to, uhm, demand 5-percent raises and better health insurance?
If that’s not a demand, what is?
Also from that heated school discussion:
“If the right people were in place to run the schools, we wouldn’t need to raise taxes for them especially when they go on strike and the superintendent gets over a $30,000 raise while everyone else is fighting for a penny.”
Sigh.
I’ve seen the books. Hampshire County hasn’t given any superintendent a $30,000 raise in the last decade and probably ever.
As for the right people in place to run the schools? What people would you propose? The state requires a balanced budget and the 5 school board members — which, hopefully you voted on (otherwise shut up) — keep a close eye on the spending because you know what?
State law says that if a county school system is in the hole financially, each of those 5 board members is individually responsible for the shortfall.
I don’t think Debbie Champ or Bernie Hott is wanting to be digging into their own pocket to make up any school deficit.
Here’s one akin to the argument that all we need is better people managing the money:
“The problem is not enough money. It is the money being spent inside the board office. Clean the board office out and spread the money over the whole school system. The good old boy system needs to go.”
Uhm, which board officers need to go? The nutrition director that’s mandated by the state? The special ed director (same mandate)? The superintendent? The bus director? Their secretaries?
You can’t have an organization without leadership and here’s another point you have to believe me on — this county runs lean.
Hampshire doesn’t have an assistant superintendent. When I landed here 12 years ago, there was an elementary curriculum director and a high school curriculum director. Now one person does both jobs.
The special ed director has been given the added duties of overseeing testing. The nutrition director is also the security director. The doubling up of assignments goes on and on.
Do they make more money than a teacher does? Yes, mainly because they work more days in the year and they have more responsibility.
Is the system perfect? No, and there could be people who don’t pull their weight.
But throw the baby out with the bathwater? Puh-leez.
How about: “Adjust the superintendent pay to top out at no more than $55,000 a year or no more than the highest paid elected official in the county.”
Well, for starters, the highest paid elected officials in the county (prosecutor and judges) make close to double that $55,000 amount suggested.
And $55k as a cap? Are you serious? Anyone who has had to get the education to be qualified to be a school superintendent wouldn’t work for that amount. This is 20 years into the 21st Century, not 1963 when gas was 19 cents a gallon and pop was a nickel.
Let’s wrap up with a few other head-scratching beliefs:
1) “States with no state tax have higher education.”
If that advocate meant no state income taxes and better education, then he’s missing a big point. If there’s no state income tax, that state has significantly higher property taxes or sales taxes or both. And toss in higher fees for state services too.
2) “Most of the schools down south go the year around.”
No they don’t. Year-round schools mean the building are in use all 12 months, but students only attend classes 9 months of the year. The 180-day school year is pretty much the standard across the entire United States.
3) “The doors at the high school allow anyone to get in or out at any time.”
As a guy who has tried to get in and out of Hampshire High several times in the last 6 weeks, that assertion is dead wrong.
4) “Half the high school graduates already have 2 or 3 kids.”
Aww, really? The kindest reading of this is somebody is exaggerating to make a point. But what good purpose does it serve?
Great. That’s off my chest. Now let’s look to a brighter 2020.
