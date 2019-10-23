Now that President Trump has decided that he won’t host the G-7 summit next year at his Doral Country Club in Miami, I have a modest suggestion.
That got replaced by an even better modest suggestion, but such is the nature of those meandering conversations you have on car rides to Winchester and back.
If you haven’t been tuned into national and international news lately, the G-7 is the group of the world’s 7 leading economies that meets yearly. The U.S. of A. is up to host next year’s shindig and the President thought it would be a great idea to bring the world’s leaders to his own resort.
Turns out he was about the only one who thought so (OK, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida also thought it was a great idea for his home state). So, whether he was caving into political backlash or the realization that he was probably setting himself up to truly violate the Constitution’s emoluments clause (the one that says foreign governments can give the president money), after a week of Doral being the location, Doral was out.
And the search is on for a new site for the world’s economic powerhouses to meet.
By the way, the last time the U.S. hosted this summit, President Obama brought them all to Camp David, just over the way in Maryland. President Trump has made it clear that he thinks the summit is bigger than Camp David and I agree.
Especially, I thought, when the Greenbrier is so close to D.C. Why not bring the leaders of Great Britain, France, Japan and the others here to West Virginia?
Let us show off the glory of the Mountain State as spring fades into summer. Let us show off the crown jewel of West Virginia hospitality with its magnificent hotel, golf courses and all the other accouterments, including, we would be remiss in failing to note, the bunker that once was the destination for the U.S. government in a crisis.
But then we got to talking in this far-ranging conversation en route to Winchester: why line Gov. Jim Justice’s pockets any more?
Why not pick a really charming American resort that’s even closer to D.C.?
Why not bring the leaders of the G-7 to Hampshire County’s own Capon Springs and Farm?
After all, it has often been billed as a cross between the Greenbrier and Dirty Dancing. You don’t get more all-American than that.
It’s nestled up against a federal holding — the George Washington National Forest — so security shouldn’t be a stretch. It got cyber-access to the rest of the world a year or 2 ago.
It has room. It has a dining hall that would bring the world’s leaders together. It has golf and seclusion and charm.
What more could President Trump want to offer the G-7 that doesn’t potentially line his own pocket?
What more could Hampshire County want than to be the focus of the entire world for a few days in June?
Let’s make an American showplace a world treasure.
* * *
Update: Last week I asked Gov. Justice in an open letter why he won’t come to Hampshire County. On Tuesday, he made an appearance at Paw Paw High School, just 2.5 miles across the county line and likely had to pass into Hampshire County briefly to get there from Martinsburg, where he spoke earlier.
Close, but no cigar, Governor.
