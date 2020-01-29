ROMNEY — The state auditor’s office recommends keeping the library levy at its present level, the commissioners were told at Tuesday morning’s meeting.
They also were told about unpaid ambulance bills.
Commissioner Brian Eglinger announced he would meet with an attorney later Tuesday to begin the process of pursuing payment through the courts on last year’s ambulance fee bills, 10 percent of which remain unpaid.
The commission approved sending delinquent ambulance fees to civil court last October, when 12 percent of the fees remained unpaid, and final notices were sent out.
The commission approved a library levy of 1.1 cents per $100 of assessed value in its Jan. 14 meeting, subject to review by the state auditor’s office. This represented a slight reduction in the current rate of 1.2 cents per $100.
The change was made at the request of the libraries, in the belief that the lower rate would still bring in the $215,070 they need to maintain their current level of service, given rising property values. The libraries also receive support from the state, though state support must be matched by local funds.
County clerk Eric Strite reported Tuesday that when these figures were submitted to the state auditor’s office, Deputy State Auditor Ora Ash calculated that lowering the rate would not bring in as much revenue as the libraries anticipated, leaving them with a shortfall of about $15,000.
Ash recommended retaining the current levy rate, and the commissioners approved this. The added cost to the majority of homeowners will be well under a dollar a year.
In other business, Commissioner Dave Parker reported that the county planning commission is reviewing subdivision fees that include a $1,000 fee for creation of a new lot, after being told that Hampshire County charges are considerably higher than those charged by other counties in the region.
Parker also reported that the Committee on Aging is concerned about changes in federal guidelines for the in-home services the county currently provides. The changes appear to allow clients to act as their own agents, being paid directly and hiring others that might include family members to perform services, so long as the people they hire have been trained.
The new federal guidelines also call for email reporting that may require Committee on Aging employees providing in-home services to be issued laptop computers.
Eglinger reported that Parks and Recreation is reassessing its plans for the new building in Hampshire Park after the only bid received on finishing the building came in higher than expected.
He also reported that Parks and Recreation have completed some improvements to the old middle school building in Capon Bridge, including changes to the water meters. The building now meets the town’s grease trap requirements.
Commission President Bob Hott asked County Clerk Eric Strite to schedule a meeting with county medical officer, Dr. Charles Bess.
The county medical officer oversees emergency medical services and keeps EMS workers current on changes in EMS protocols, holding regular informational meetings attended by representatives of both rescue squads and the county ambulance service.
Hott suggested Bess’ contract should be reviewed, since when the county contracted with him in 2012, EMS services were being provided just by rescue squads, and there was no county ambulance service.
Strite reported that the county did training on its new election equipment last week, along with some personnel from other counties. Personnel from other counties who have used the equipment in an election said everyone was pleased with it, including the voters.
Strite also announced that county offices will be closed on Feb. 17, Presidents Day.
