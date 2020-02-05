ROMNEY — Rescue squads and law enforcements responded to 4 overdose cases in a day and a half late last week.
“There must be a bad batch going around,” said Romney Rescue Squad Chief Donnie Smith on Monday.
His squad and Hampshire County deputies responded to the 1st call just before 4 a.m. Thursday and the last one before 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said all 4 incidents were in the Romney and Sunrise Summit area and all 4 were “close acquaintances.”
All the overdose victims survived; 3 were treated with Narcan.
A similar spike occurred around this time 2 years ago, with some of those resulting in deaths.
“The patients this go-around were lucky to be discovered quickly,” Smith said.
Sions said investigation continues into the overdoses.
