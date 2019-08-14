ROMNEY — Maureen Wysopal has been selected as the 2019 Citizens Teacher of the Year.
This is the 6th year of the award, which originated in 2014 by the Hampshire County Commissioners. Past awardees were Gordon Slonaker, Pierre Sevigny, William B. Roomsburg, Mary Lynn Bowman and Allen Hott.
The award was established to thank educators who have positively impacted the children of Hampshire County during their working career and beyond. It is part of a nationwide effort to recognize teachers who have a made a difference in the lives of children and youth. The event is now sponsored and hosted by the Hampshire County Association of Retired School Employees.
Maureen was a 1971 graduate of Purdue University, who earned a B.S. in vocational home economics. She continued her college work at Ohio State University from 1971 to 1973 and earned an M.S. in home economics and management. After being employed at the West Virginia School for the Deaf, she continued her education at Western Maryland College in Westminster, Md., earning an endorsement in deaf education (1981-1983) and at Shenandoah University in Winchester, and an MS in education administration (1999-2000).
Her 1st teaching experience was from 1972 to 1975 at Longwood College in Farmville, Va., where she taught management, consumer economics, housing and equipment courses.
From 1975 to 1998 she was employed as the family and consumer science teacher at the West Virginia School for the Deaf. She taught child development, parenting, job skills, computer literacy, foods and clothing to deaf and hard-of-hearing students; coordinated programs and conference for students; presented workshops, developed curriculum and IEPs for special populations, and demonstrated fluency in sign language.
In addition to her work with secondary students, she also taught computer literacy courses for WVSD staff and West Virginia home economics teachers for credit through WVU, and child development for residential care providers for credit through Shepherd College.
From July 1998 to 2004 Maureen was the director of student life in residential programs for elementary deaf and multi-sensory program students at WVSD. Her responsibilities included supervising and scheduling 26 residential care providers and substitute workers, providing quality child care for 50 residential students ages 4 to 21. Next Maureen took the position of director of student life in residential programs for Seaton Hall, elementary deaf and multi-sensory program students at WVSD. She was responsible for supervising the assistant director of student life, supervising and scheduling 40 residential care providers and substitute workers, providing quality child care for 85 residential students ages 4 to 21, and supervising 2 custodians (2004-2006).
Maureen retired from the School for the Deaf in 2006. From 2006-2014 she worked as a both a long-term and short-term substitute teacher at the School for the Deaf.
Maureen continues her work in the community through her love of quilting. She is an active member of the Community Quilters of Hampshire County, which meets at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and the Slanesville Sew-n-Sew group. The Community Quilters made quilts for all of the students at WVSDB. Staff helped by asking the students for information about their favorite colors.
Both quilter groups provide opportunities for Hampshire County people to make locals and newcomers who like to make quilts feel welcome. Maureen also rescues quilts and makes memory quilts.
Maureen and her husband, Jim, live on Ed Arnold Road in Augusta. They have 3 children, Jessica, Jacob and Joseph.
Maureen will be recognized at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Centennial Park in Romney. The ceremony is open to the public and Maureen’s students, colleagues, relatives and friends are encouraged to attend to celebrate Maureen.
Bring a chair and an umbrella, dress comfortably, and come to celebrate the accomplishments of this remarkable educator. o
