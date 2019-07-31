AUGUSTA — Saturday was bright, sunny and in the 80s — a perfect day to go to the fair and enjoy what folks say is one of the best parts of the fair, the food.
Events began with a 9 a.m. car show, followed by a chainsaw competition at 2.
As the Augusta Ruritan Club served up ham biscuits and hot dogs to the car show attendees, Ruritans from the Jersey Mountain and Rio-Delray clubs got busy in the dining hall kitchen.
Jersey Mountain Ruritan Mary Kay Snyder is in charge of the dining hall kitchen and says that, so far as she knows, only Hampshire County serves “a real meal” at the fair.
Other fairs just offer “carny food” — which is also abundantly available at Hampshire County’s fair.
Snyder catered for 25 years and once ran a restaurant and she said preparing for the fair is similar — you never really know how many people you’ll get. She uses 125 as a base figure, making adjustments based on the evening’s activities and the weather.
“It’s aggravating, but also a lot of fun - and we eat well,” she says.
They expected to serve over 300 meals in the dining hall Saturday night, and already had 240 quarters of chicken cooking on the grill Augusta Ruritans Kenny Haines and Shawn Roeder had set up outside the kitchen door. Diners would have a choice of chicken or country ham.
Serving the barbecued chicken revives what was once a fair tradition from perhaps 15 years ago, says Punkin Oates. The fairgrounds once had a barbecue pit, located where the bleachers now sit in front of the stage.
This year the fair offered free meals to holders of buyer’s passes for the Saturday evening livestock auction, and a total of 200 meal tickets were mailed out. The dining hall would open at 3 p.m., 2 hours before the auction, and keep serving until the food ran out.
Attendance had been strong on the previous night — so strong that the funnel cake stand had run out of batter early in the evening, though they promised to be better prepared Saturday.
Friday night is never a big night at the dining hall, since much of the crowd eats at the mud bog, which drew a big crowd for what was a lengthy program this year. Fifty to 60 trucks competed on a track prepared by Ed Shoemaker and Shawn Roeder — who did an excellent job, said Punkin Oates.
Still, attendance was strong Friday, and meal preparation had been complicated until 1:30 or so by Hope Christian Church members using the dining hall kitchen to prepare a meal for the kids working in the barns.
They were out of the way by 1:30 and Snyder said her staff had no problems other than seeing the meat was running low at one point and quickly correcting this.
Oates says the snack bar in the center of the grounds is always the biggest money-maker. It too loses sales to the mud bog on Fridays, but on Thursday night the snack bar had grossed $6,300.
A new arrangement at the snack bar, allowing people to pick up their own food cafeteria-style and pay at the exit, was praised by both kitchen staff and hungry fairgoers. Oates reported that receipts were up, possibly because people no longer faced long lines to order and pay for food.
After a disappointing Monday and Tuesday, the fair had done well, said Oates. Food and gate proceeds are both important - and both depend on attendance.
Fair treasurer Allen Hott reported gate receipts totalled almost $8,700 the previous night, adding that if attendance proved strong for Saturday, the fair should finish ahead of last year.
It was the fair’s last day, and things were going very well indeed. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.